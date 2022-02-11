Connecticut Businesses Prepare for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will compete in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday on NBC. Businesses across Connecticut spent the day Friday getting ready for the big game.

Archie Moore's Restaurant in New Haven started accepting wings orders Monday of this week. Their kitchen team has been working nonstop.

"There's a lot of moving parts to this. It's not just frying up some wings," said Bob Fuchs, owner of Archie Moore's in New Haven. "We had a crew here last night, all night, and tonight we will have them all night."

Just at the New Haven location, Archie Moore's expects to sell about 20,000 wings this weekend.

"It's a lot of chicken," said Fuchs, who has worked at Archie Moore's for 40 Super Bowls.

From savory to sweet, NoRa Cupcake Company in Middletown is selling special Super Bowl treats. They are making cupcakes with the different team colors on them.

"We have been baking 24 hours a day and frosting every hour on the hour," said Carrie Carella, who leads the company.

Bars and restaurants in Connecticut are also hosting in-person watch parties. The Orange Ale House and Grille is expecting quite a few Bengals fans. Thanks to one of their regulars, the ale house is one of the top spots for Bengals fans in Connecticut to watch the team.

"He made it his goal to put us on the map and get fellow Bengals fans to come here and watch Bengals games," said Daniel Hassenmayer, general manager of the Orange Ale House.

They have been an unofficial Bengals bar for years. They will host a watch party for the Super Bowl.

"It is one of the best nights of the year," said Hassenmayer.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend an average of $78 per person this Super Bowl. Most of that spending is expected to be on food and beverages.

