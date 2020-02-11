middlefield

Test Run: Powder Ridge Tries Out Adaptive Mountain Biking

As if mountain biking needed another twist, Powder Ridge testing out adaptive mountain biking on snow.

By Gabrielle Lucivero

Ti-Trikes out of Barkhamsted makes three-wheeled bikes for as they say, "anybody that needs a little bit of help with balance"

This season, they put them on snow at Powder Ridge, giving adaptive bikers or people with disabilities a chance to take them off-roading.

“Now we can go anywhere,” said Joseph Gursky of East Granby, who took on of the test rides. “On the road on the trails, it's so much fun.”

Powder Ridge says they’re the first lift-serviced mountain biking facility to offer adaptive downhill biking.

