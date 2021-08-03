5 to Watch: US Women's Basketball Advances to Semifinals; Americans Win 400m Hurdles Gold

The U.S. women's basketball team has moved one step closer to another gold medal, and that includes UConn legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each moving toward to their fifth gold medal.

Team USA tips off against Australia in women’s basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s basketball has won 53 straight Olympic contests dating back to 1992. Now, the squad stands two more victories away from a seventh straight gold medal after beating Australia.

Team USA went 3-0 in the group stage by beating Nigeria, Japan, and France. And now they've won against Australia in the quarterfinals with a score of 79 to 55.

They now move onto the semifinals and will play Serbia on Friday.

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad battled for women’s 400m hurdles crown

One of the biggest showdowns of the entire Tokyo Games took place at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

American superstars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad squared off in the women’s 400m hurdles final, a much-anticipated race between two champions. McLaughlin came into Tokyo with the world record in the event, while Muhammad won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. McLaughlin took the gold with a time of 51.46, a world record. Muhammad took silver with 51.58.

While the women’s 400m hurdles were the only final on Tuesday night, the track and field session also featured men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, men’s javelin qualification, and men’s 110m hurdles semifinals.

Track and field turned around and has another session beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

In the women’s steeplechase, Peruth Chemutai, of Uganda, finished first, becoming the first woman from Uganda to win an Olympic medal.

American Courtney Frerichs came in second and Hyvin Kiyeng came in third.

American Valerie Constien finished in 12th, and reigning Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn finished 14th after falling on the final water jump.

In the men’s 800m, the first, second and third place finishers were Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, of Kenya; Ferguson Rotich, of Kenya; and Patryk Dobek, of Poland.

American Clayton Murphy came in ninth.

In the women’s 1500m, Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, came in first. Freweyni Hailu, of Ethiopia, came in second and Gabriela Debues-Stafford, of Canada, came in third.

In the women’s 400m, Stephenie McPherson, of Jamaica, came in first, Marileidy Paulino, of the Dominican Republic, came in second, and Candice McLeod, of Jamaica, came in third. American Quanera Hayes came in third, Allyson Felix came in seventh and Wadeline Jonathas came in 11th.

McNay ends men's 470 regatta in 9th

It took Yale's Stu McNay and his teammate, David Hughes, most of the week to earn a spot in the medal race in the men's two-person dinghy 470 regatta, but they finally accomplished that in the final two preliminary races on Tuesday.

They took part in the medal race on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m. ET where they came in fourth.

"At the end of the day, we’re happy to have made the medal race," Hughes told US Sailing.

Overall, the pair came in ninth for the regatta in Tokyo.

Australia's Mathew Belcher and William Ryan took home gold, Sweden's Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom took home silver and Spain's Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Javier Rodriguez took home bronze.

US women’s volleyball beats Dominican Republic in volleyball quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s volleyball team is moving on to semifinals after beating the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals.

Prior to the game, Team USA was dealing with apparent ankle injuries to two marquee players in Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter. The first-place finish in Pool B earned the team a quarterfinal tilt against the Dominican Republic at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The team beat the Dominican Republic with a score of 3 to 0. Next they play in a semifinal game on Friday at 8 a.m.

Japan takes home gold and silver in women’s park debut

Japan has won its third straight gold to kick off the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

After winning gold in the men’s and women’s street events last week, the host nation entered the women’s park final with a pair of medal favorites.

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold followed by Japan's Cocona Hiraki winning silver. Great Britain's Sky Brown is taking home the bronze.

American Bryce Wettstein came in sixth place.

The men's preliminary round starts at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday followed by the final at 11:30 p.m.

