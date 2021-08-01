5 to Watch: USWNT Goalie Naeher Injured in Semifinal Game; US Women's Basketball Continues Winning Streak

Stratford native Alyssa Naeher was injured in the semifinal against Canada and the team is now in the running for a bronze medal. Plus UConn's contingent of stars were back on the floor to continue Team USA's winning streak.

U.S. women's soccer goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher injured in semifinal as team falls to Canada

The United States women's soccer goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, of Stratford, was forced off the Olympic pitch on Monday after a nasty-looking right leg injury in the semifinal against Canada.

The World Cup champion tried to play on, but her first big kick betrayed her. Naeher signaled to the bench for a substitute, and Adrianna Franch was called into the fray.

Naeher was the hero of the quarterfinal versus the Netherlands on Friday, saving a penalty in regulation and then two in the shootout. She's won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and was named 2018 CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year.

The U.S. lost to Canada on Monday with a score of 0 to 1. The team will now play for a bronze medal on Thursday.

US women’s basketball continues winning streak

Ned Dishman

Team USA has not lost in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament since 1992 and the team is continuing the winning streak after playing France on Monday.

The team played France in its last group game and won with a score of 93 to 82. Team USA has already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals.

This win is the USA team's 52nd straight Olympic victory and puts the team one step closer to its seventh consecutive gold medal.

India Pagan and Team Puerto Rico defeated by Australia

Bryan Snyder - Pool

While the U.S. women's team looks to keep its unbeaten streak alive, Team Puerto Rico and New London's India Pagan were defeated Monday by Australia in the Tokyo Olympics.

Puerto Rico took on Australia in the last Group C matchup in pool play and lost, 69 to 96.

Pagan, who was a basketball star at New London High School, has gotten tremendous support from her hometown while playing in her first Olympics. Dozens of people joined her family at the Garde Arts Center Thursday night to watch Puerto Rico's last game and to cheer on the hometown star.

Puerto Rico lost their first two matchups and sat at the bottom of the rankings going into this game.

Jade Carey wins gold in floor routine

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jade Carey has won a gold medal in the women's floor exercise finals on Monday. She won with a 14.366.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari will take home silver with a 14.200. Japan's Mai Murakami and ROC's Angelina Melnikova both win bronze after tying with a 14.166.

Three gymnastics finals were set for Monday morning at the Ariake Gymnastics Center: the men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

There were no American gymnasts in either of Monday’s men’s finals. China's Liu Yang won gold on the rings with a 15.500 and China's You Hao is taking home silver after scoring a 15.300.

Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias tried to defend gold in the rings after finishing with the best score in qualifying, but fell short. He won bronze with a 15.200.

Men's vault finals are underway. South Korea’s Shin Jeahwan and Armenia’s Artur Davtyan tied for the top qualifying score in men’s vault, while individual all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee had the third-best qualifying score. He tied for the best vault score of all gymnasts during the individual all-around competition.

Yale's Stu McNay hopes to move into 470 medal race

Phil Walter

Yale sailor Stu McNay and his partner David Hughes will have to wait a little longer to be back on the water for the final two preliminary two-person dinghy 470 races.

The race, which was scheduled for early Monday morning E.T. has been postponed due to a lack of wind. It's unclear when the race will now take place.

After eight races, the pair are in 11th place. Only the top 10 teams advance to Wednesday's medal race, so McNay and Hughes will have to find a way to move up at least one spot to ensure they'll race again in Tokyo.