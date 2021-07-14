Former UConn Stars to Shine in 3×3 Basketball at Tokyo Olympics

Basketball has long been a key competition at the Olympics and this year 3x3 basketball will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Just as the roster for the full team for USA Women's Basketball is well represented by former UConn stars, so is the 3x3 team.

Stefanie Dolson and Katie Lou Samuelson make up half of the four-person squad.

Dolson is the team's center.

In her four years at UConn, Dolson won national championships in 2013 and 2014. The second championship included the Huskies' 40-0 perfect season.

Dolson has a lot of experience playing with USA Basketball, first making the five-on-five team in 2013. This will be her first Olympic appearance.

She currently plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

Kaite Lou Samuelson is also competing in the Olympics for the first time. She does have plenty of experience representing the USA in 3x3 basketball, including a gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, the 2013 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, and the 2013 FIBA Americas 3x3 U18 Championship.

Samuelson was part of UConn teams that made it to the Final Four in all four of her years in Storrs, including the Huskies' 2016 NCAA Championship.

She currently plays for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA.

Allisha Gray (University of South Carolina/Dallas Wings), and Kelsey Plum (University of Washington/Las Vegas Aces) make up the rest of the USA Olympic 3x3 Women's Basketball team. They are coached by University of Tennessee legend and current Duke head coach Kara Lawson.

The 3x3 basketball Olympic competition will take place from July 24-28. The U.S. women's team will face France in its first game on Saturday, July 24.

See the full schedule here.