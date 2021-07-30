Katie Ledecky closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

"i'm so happy," she said immediately after the race. "I'm also in a lot of pain."

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

“That was not my last swim," Ledecky said after the race. "I’m at least going to '24, maybe to '28, we’ll see. I just knew it was my last swim here.”

