Trinity and UHart Athletic Teams Raise Money to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

With fall sports on hold until the spring at Trinity College and the University of Hartford, teams are using this time to give back to the community.

“We’re focusing on becoming better soccer players but I also think with this extra time, we can focus on engaging more with the community around Trinity,” said Trinity women’s soccer assistant coach Sarah Brink.

Trinity women’s soccer is participating in this weekend’s virtual Hartford Marathon by running a 5K to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, which has a club right across from Trinity’s campus.

“We can’t necessarily be the same role models we would normally be on the field but we can cross the street and become involved in a really awesome program,” said Trinity women’s soccer player Lucy Wilson.

“As difficult as things are as a student-athlete these days, there’s a lot of children in our clubs that might be dealing with even greater challenges,” said Matt Broderick, who is the vice president of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford.

“For teams to be raising money for our programs here is very special,” added Unit Director at Trinity College Boys & Girls Club Julie Dube.

“It’s good to see somebody giving back to them,” said counselor Denzel Jones, who used to attend the club as a kid. “It will boost their confidence and make them want to go to college.”

A few miles away from Trinity, University of Hartford teams are doing their part to help by participating in the virtual marathon and raising money for the Boys & Girls Club.

“I think I’m going to go on a hike with some teammates,” said Hartford senior volleyball player Megan Anderson.

It’s another way for the Hawks to give back, since their in-person clinics at the clubs are on hold right now due to the pandemic.

“Every kid deserves a chance at success and this boys and girls club, that’s exactly what they try to do,” said Anderson.

“I see the good it does in our community, in our city,” said Hartford men’s basketball head coach John Gallagher.

“Without these programs, I would not be standing here today,” added grad student and basketball player Traci Carter. “I recently lost my brother over a month and a half ago and the only difference between me and my brother is I had programs and he took a different path than I did, just because -- it was that support there when I was coming up.”

The teams will continue raising money through the weekend. The virtual marathon concludes on October 11.