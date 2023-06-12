Tyler Herro available to play for Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Tyler Herro is back.

The Miami Heat guard, who has not played since suffering a broken hand in Game 1 of the first round, is available to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. The Heat trail the Denver Nuggets 3-1 and will look to force a Game 6 in Miami on Thursday and keep their championship hopes alive.

UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro will be available for tonight’s game. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 12, 2023

"He's ready to go, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told NBA TV. "He'll be available. And we all really appreciate everything he has done behind the scenes to put him in this position. And then we'll just see. It's all hands on deck. We'll go with our normal rotation and see what happens from there."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Herro will be a welcome addition to a team that has struggled offensively in the series, failing to reach 100 points in three of the first four games while shooting 42.4 percent from the field overall.

Tyler Herro gets shots up as he's expected to make his 2023 Finals debut 💪



📺: Game 5 | 8:30 PM ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/g37LeqfHui — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2023

In 67 games during the regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season while shooting 37.8 percent from three. He was initially listed as out for Game 5 before being upgraded to questionable on Monday morning.