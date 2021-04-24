UConn Field Hockey Wins Big East Tournament Title, Earns Bid to NCAA Tournament

The University of Connecticut field hockey team won their ninth-straight Big East Tournament title with a 2-0 shutout over Old Dominion Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies improved to an astounding 48-11 all-time in the Big East Tournament. With the win, the Huskies improved to 11-1 on the season and earned an automatic big into the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship.

Sophomore midfielder Sophie Hamilton, who was recently named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, was named Big East Most Outstanding Player. She was one of five Huskies selected to the All-Tournament team, according to UConn officials.

Information regarding seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament is expected to be announced at 10 p.m. on Saturday at NCAA.com.