UConn

UConn Golf Raises Money to Keep Program Alive Amid Budget Cuts

Zach Zaback

UConn Golf alumni photo courtesy of Zach Zaback

" data-ellipsis="false">

UConn Athletics might need to make some big changes to its department soon.

Chief Financial Officer Scott Jordan told the Board of Trustees during their May meeting that athletics is looking at ways to cut up to 25 percent of its institutional subsidy, which was more than $40 million last year, per the school’s 2019 fiscal report to the NCAA. That means the department needs to trim $10 million and that could mean cutting some programs.

While the school has not said which programs are in jeopardy, if any, some teams are taking a proactive approach. In just over a week, alumni from the Men’s Golf team have raised more than $200,000 for next season and more than another $700,000 pledged for the next five years.

Sports

Major League Baseball 8 hours ago

MLB Offers 76-game Season, Playoffs Rise Up to 16 Teams

Colin Kaepernick 10 hours ago

Colin Kaepernick: Timeline of a Gesture and Its Echoes

John Bierkan, who played on the team from 1997 to 2000, said the university has approved their fundraising efforts.

“We want to make sure that the university knows that there are a lot of people that support a lot of the programs,” said Bierkan. “We understand the climate that we're in right now and so we just want to do things in a positive, productive and supportive manner.

The team has nearly 80 years of history in Storrs and alumni want to show UConn that there’s a lot of support for the program.

“Really all we can do is just reach out and hopefully help fundraise and raise money and show the university and the athletic department that there's a lot of people that are behind this,” said Zach Zaback, a 2016 UConn graduate who recently qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour. “Hopefully that translates into many more years of UConn golf.”

This article tagged under:

UConnsportsuconn golf
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us