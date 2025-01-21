UConn basketball student manager's personal experience raises heart health awareness

It’s been almost two years since NBC Connecticut first introduced you to South Windsor’s London King.

Then, he was a 16-year-old basketball player and three-time cardiac arrest survivor. Now, he’s 18, a freshman at UConn and a four-time cardiac arrest survivor.

“Well a lot of people ask me, 'oh did you play basketball?' and sometimes I have to give them the long answer,” King said.

King’s “long answer” is nothing you’d expect from an 18-year-old athlete. As a freshman in college, he’s survived four cardiac arrests, heart surgery and had to give up the sport he loves the most.

“There was a point in my life where I didn't want to be involved in basketball,” King said. “I didn't want to watch it on TV. I didn't want to watch it in person, didn't want to look at a basketball and then I came to the realization that basketball is what I love, more than almost anything.”

Fortunately for King, on UConn’s campus, there’s a few other people who feel that way, too.

“When he let us know that he was applying here we wanted him involved with the program,” UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley said. “For him, he loves the game. He's got incredible passion for the game.”

King joined the team as a student manager this season.

“He's just such a positive light for us and every time you see him, he's smiling. He just wants to help out,” UConn junior Alex Karaban said.

But King’s "helping out" doesn't stop with the team on the court.

This Friday, Jan. 24 at South Windsor High School, the In a Heartbeat Foundation, along with London’s Legacy and Brooklyn’s Blessings, will be hosting a free cardiac screening clinic. It’s open to kids and young adults ages eight to 25.

“Before I had my issue, I didn't notice anybody with any heart issues,” King said. “But I'm glad that people are actually paying attention to it now.”

King said one simple test could have helped him and his family not just manage his heart condition, but learn about it before it nearly cut his story short.

“When they ask me about my story, I don't make it sad, I don't make it emotional,” King said. “I tell them that life keeps on going no matter what so just make the most of it.”

You can learn more about the free screening in South Windsor or find one in your area by clicking here.