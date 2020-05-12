USA Gymnastics Postpones Event Scheduled for XL Center Until 2021

USA Gymnastics is postponing the scheduled GK U.S. Classic at the XL Center until 2021, the governing body announced Tuesday.

The event, previously scheduled for May 23, 2020, will take place there on May 22, 2021.

“In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” said Li Li Leung, chief executive officer.

If you already purchased tickets to the 2020 event, they will be valid in 2021, however you will also have the option to request a refund during a specified time period, according to USA Gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics said more information on the 2021 events will be communicated to ticketholders in the coming weeks.