Voice of Red Sox Nation Jerry Remy Remembered: ‘New England Has Lost a Legend'

Red Sox fans and members of the sports broadcasting community in Boston and beyond were grieving Sunday as the news broke that longtime commentator Jerry Remy had died.
A team source told NBC10 Boston that Remy had died Saturday. He was 68.
The "RemDawg" was remembered as a funny, insightful and respectful broadcaster, and a touchstone for many who lived in New England over the last few decades.
Many people also brought up his call of the infamous pizza-throwing incident on Patriots' Day 2007, in which a fan threw a slice at another fan who'd just tried to catch a foul ball near left field.
"It's amazing how people have kinda hung to that. … You make calls on hit-and-runs, you make calls on squeezes, and you're known for the pizza thing," Remy told mlb.com earlier this year.
Here is some of what people have been saying on Twitter Sunday morning: