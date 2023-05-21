Wedding Ceremony Takes Place During Giants-Marlins Game at Oracle Park

True glove: Couple weds during Giants-Marlins at Oracle Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ballpark proposals are a common sight at Oracle Park, but a couple took their love one step further by holding their wedding at the stadium during the Giants' 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The happy couple dressed appropriately in Orange and Black for their nuptials, which took place below the arcade in right field.

Weddings at the ballpark >>> pic.twitter.com/KA7ZG4JwcM — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 21, 2023

That's one way to spice up a seventh-inning stretch.

And, as Duane Kuiper pointed out during the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, the newlyweds can boast about how large of a crowd they had at their wedding.

The ceremony was complete with a bouquet toss, though the bride's technique wasn't quite as accurate as the outfielders playing nearby.

As San Francisco fans, one can assume the couple already has dealt with their fair share of torture. Now, here's to wishing them a lifetime of happiness.