Captain’s Call: Derek Jeter Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

What to Know Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, but was one vote shy of it being unanimous

The 14-time All-Star shortstop hit .310, led New York to five World Series titles and captained the Yankees for his final 11 1/2 seasons

Also elected was outfielder Larry Walker, who hit 383 career home runs

The Captain has gotten the call to Cooperstown — but it was not unanimous.

Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Tim Mead, President of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, announced the its 2020 induction class -- a distinguished class of two comprised of Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker.

"Today, Derek Jeter joins a distinguished list of Yankee greats in taking his rightful place in the Hall of Fame," Mead said, adding that votes for Jeter were 396 out of 397.

The Yankee and 14-time All-Star hit .310 for his career, leading the Bronx Bombers to five World Series titles. After making his debut in 1995, he was named team captain in 2003 and continued playing through 2014.

Jeter ended his career with 3,465 hits, good for sixth all-time. He also has the sixth-most home runs by a career shortstop (260), eighth-most runs batted in (1,311), and the highest career OPS (.871).

Jeter was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year. He has been CEO of the Miami Marlins the past two seasons.

Rivera and Jeter made up half of the “Core Four” players — along with pitcher Andy Pettitte and catcher Jorge Posada — who were a major part of the Yankees’ run of World Series titles in the late 1990s and 2000s.

The Yankees retired No. 2 in Jeter's his honor.

Although some anticipated Jeter's vote into the Hall of Fame would be unanimous -- making him the second player in history after fellow Yankee Mariano Rivera -- that was not the case. The Captain fell short by one vote.

Ken Griffey Jr. was three votes short of a perfect election in 2016, breaking the mark of five shy that had been held since 1992 by Tom Seaver.

Also elected was Larry Walker, who hit 383 homers in a career including nearly a decade of home games in the launching pad of Denver's Coors Field.

The players elected by the BBWAA will be inducted on July 26 at the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, along with catcher Ted Simmons and former players' association head Marvin Miller, who were voted in last month by the Hall's Modern Era Committee.

Walker was on the BBWAA ballot for the 10th and final time after improving from 34.1% in 2018 to 54.6% last year.

Holdovers in this year's ballot were Curt Schilling, who received 60.9% last year, Roger Clemens (59.5%), Barry Bonds (59.1%) and Larry Walker (54.6%). Schilling rose from 51.2% in 2018.

Schilling made his eighth appearance on the ballot after going up from 51.2% to 60.9%. He dropped from 52.3% in 2016 to 45% the following year and claimed his support dropped because he publicly supported the election of Donald Trump for president.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both tainted by accusations of steroids use, were also on the ballot for their eighth time. Each received just over one-third of the vote in their first appearances in 2013 and both were at about 59% last year. Bonds was at 72% on this year's vote-tracker and Clemens at 71%.

Bonds and Clemens could benefit next year, when the most prominent players eligible for the first time are Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle.