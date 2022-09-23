Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift Will Perform at Super Bowl LVII

We know Taylor Swift all too well to assume that the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement had some meaning tied to it.

The NFL announced at midnight ET on Thursday that Apple Music would be taking over Pepsi’s long-running sponsorship of the halftime show.

And Swifties began assuming that the midnight announcement means Taylor will be headlining the stage in Glendale, Ariz., due to reports from Variety.

But TMZ sports said “sources with direct knowledge” claim Swift will not be performing, and People confirmed that notion.

Let’s take a look at what Super Bowl LVII has in store for fans of football and entertainment, which may or may not include the songwriting aficionado:

Where will the 2023 Super Bowl take place?

The 2023 Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023.

Who will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

All signs were pointing to the “All Too Well” (10-minute version) performer, but reports as to whether or not this is true have yet to be confirmed.

Why do people think Swift will headline?

There were a plethora of reasons pointing to why Swift could be the star of Apple Music’s halftime show. First of all, as aforementioned, the news was released at midnight, which is also the name of her soon-to-be released 10th studio album.

Another reason that pointed to Swift performing is that this is a perfect opportunity for her to showcase the new album, considering the five albums she released in the past three years – including “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and her two “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of “Fearless” and “Red” – all lacked true concert tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Super Bowl halftime shows are famous for hosting teasers of musicians’ world tours, so this would be a chance for Swift to advertise for something really big she has cooking. After all, the upcoming Super Bowl is estimated to have 103 million viewers, so this is quite the platform.

What does Swift have to do with Pepsi’s sponsorship?

The halftime show, which had been sponsored by Pepsi for 10 years, might have been the reason Swift never performed for the big event. Swift actually has a lengthy partnership with the soda company’s arch-rival, Coca-Cola.

Roc Nation’s connection to Taylor Swift

Furthermore, the Super Bowl halftime show has partnered with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, since 2019 to promote positive messages in regard to race-related issues.

Swift has been known to promote these types of messages, as well. Songs like “You Need To Calm Down” on her album “Lover” featured lines like “Shade never made anyone less gay” and several members of the LGBTQ community cameoed in the official music video, so it’s no wonder the 11-time Grammy winning artist would be the perfect fit for the globally inclusive mold.

Why don’t people think Swift will headline?

It almost seems too good to be true. Swifties have been waiting decades for their queen to headline the halftime stage, so why would this year suddenly be the year?

Several reports claim Swift will not be performing, including People and TMZ Sports.

“Despite frenzied rumors and a report that Taylor Swift is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show next year, People has learned the pop superstar is not scheduled to perform at the game,” People said.

Assumptions that Swift would take the stage in February were subject to the fact that the Grammy winning artist has starred in previous Apple Music commercials. However, People claims these are solely rumors.