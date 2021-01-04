Wolf Pack, Sound Tigers Among 28 Teams to Play AHL Season

The Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers will be two of 28 teams playing in the American Hockey League this season, according to a release from the AHL.

The season will get underway on February 5. The details on the Wolf Pack's schedule have not been released.

According to the release, the AHL will operate in five divisions this season:

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Providence Bruins

Canadian Division

Belleville Senators

Laval Rocket

Manitoba Moose

Toronto Marlies

(all pending provincial government approval)

North Division

Binghamton Devils

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Utica Comets

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Cleveland Monsters

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners

Four teams will relocate their home games this season, according to the AHL. The Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Massachusetts; the Binghampton Devils will play in Newark, New Jersey; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, California.

The Springfield Thunderbirds, Charlotte Checkers, and Milwaukee Admirals have opted out of playing this season.