Wolf Pack, Sound Tigers Among 28 Teams to Play AHL Season

The Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers will be two of 28 teams playing in the American Hockey League this season, according to a release from the AHL.
The season will get underway on February 5. The details on the Wolf Pack's schedule have not been released.
According to the release, the AHL will operate in five divisions this season:
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Hartford Wolf Pack
Providence Bruins
Canadian Division
Belleville Senators
Laval Rocket
Manitoba Moose
Toronto Marlies
(all pending provincial government approval)
North Division
Binghamton Devils
Hershey Bears
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Rochester Americans
Syracuse Crunch
Utica Comets
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Central Division
Chicago Wolves
Cleveland Monsters
Grand Rapids Griffins
Iowa Wild
Rockford IceHogs
Texas Stars
Pacific Division
Bakersfield Condors
Colorado Eagles
Henderson Silver Knights
Ontario Reign
San Diego Gulls
San Jose Barracuda
Stockton Heat
Tucson Roadrunners
Four teams will relocate their home games this season, according to the AHL. The Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Massachusetts; the Binghampton Devils will play in Newark, New Jersey; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, California.
The Springfield Thunderbirds, Charlotte Checkers, and Milwaukee Admirals have opted out of playing this season.