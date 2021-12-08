Wolf Pack's Friday Game Postponed; New Game Dates Released

The Wolf Pack’s game on Friday, Dec. 10 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the club and three additional games that were scheduled for this month have been rescheduled.

The Wolf Pack’s games against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Dec. 1, Providence Bruins on Dec. 3, Utica Comets on Dec. 4, Belleville Senators on Dec. 8 and Phantoms on Dec. 10 were postponed after a decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League, according to a news release from the team.

The game against the Springfield Thunderbirds has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the XL Center.

The game against the Utica Comets will now be played on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the XL Center.

The game against the Belleville Senators will now be played on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the XL Center.

The game versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will now be played on Saturday, Feb. 5at 5 p.m. at the XL Center.

The game at the Providence Bruins will now be played on Monday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Wolf Pack are scheduled to play the next game on Sunday, Dec. 12, when they visit the Phantoms in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets from the postponed dates and use them for the rescheduled dates. All group purchasers will be contacted.

Single-game ticket buyers can exchange tickets at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010.