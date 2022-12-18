President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina

Argentina wins. France is left speechless.

After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.

On the other side of the pitch, though, Kylian Mbappe and Co. are speechless. In fact, the entire country of France is speechless after the defending 2018 World Cup champions lost to La Albicelestes by the skin of their teeth.

After ninety minutes plus stoppage time that left France and Argentina with a 2-2 draw, an intense two 15-minute extra period that increased that draw to 3-3, and a penalty shootout for the ages, Argentina clinched a victory over Les Bleus with a penalty kick final score of 4-2.

Les Bleus are disappointed to say the least and it’s safe to say the city of Paris is devastated. Let’s take a look at what people had to say on Twitter:

The President of France, and Emmanuel Macron. pic.twitter.com/DFLL5xf883 — Pawan Nishad 🇮🇳 (@impnishadup67) December 18, 2022

No dream too big !! Congratulations #. #Messi𓃵 Sorry France 🇫🇷💔💔💔💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/DjE1PRTi6o — The 1st lady of Agame (@Selam_Sabagadis) December 18, 2022

The president of France consoling one of the world’s greatest soccer players is something you don’t see everyday. pic.twitter.com/rITafoidBx — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) December 18, 2022

Fans of Mbappe were circling with excitement regardless of the result, considering the 23-year-old’s unstoppable performance on the pitch:

People really have to take a moment to appreciate what Mbappe did today. A hat-trick in a World Cup final at just 23. Single handedly dragged France not just to extra time but to the penalties as well and even scored his pen.



Incredible player. pic.twitter.com/zdPTRBxDGQ — ☈ッ (@TheFergusonWay) December 18, 2022

Mbappe gave his best in the FIFA World Cup Final, but France fell inches short. pic.twitter.com/CEOFXrNfMs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 18, 2022

-Golden Boot winner of the 2022 World Cup (8 goals)

-Led France to their second straight WC final

-A hat trick in the final at 23 years old



Mbappe is a generational talent that we will see here again 👏 pic.twitter.com/Urz73cebkI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2022

Mbappe carrying France in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/wBus3bdqMX — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 18, 2022

If Mbappe 🇫🇷wins the World Cup I will cash app everybody who likes this tweet $230 dollars pic.twitter.com/9HDxjG2qaF — Kristina Keller (@Crypto__Diva) November 26, 2022

Only 23 years old. His name is Kylian Mbappé.



He carried the entire French football team on his back!



One man 4 goals! 🙌🏽



But France will still manage to tell him to go back to Africa.



Give this man his flowers. pic.twitter.com/74SiBCYCte — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 18, 2022

Despite the loss, a true French football fan sees the whole team, not just the mere ending to one game. And in this tournament, France simply dominated. Check out what encouraging fans said and what French President Emmanuel Macron did after an elusive World Cup performance for the boys in blue:

Congrats to France for the amazing run at the World Cup and a beautiful game today. They will be back 👏🏿 #WorldCupFinal @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/6wFrpxP3Wo — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France.



Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries! pic.twitter.com/I1xX5ogpwE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 18, 2022

France may have come up just short. But hats off to this 23-year-old, legend in the making. pic.twitter.com/34mTczd4V8 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) December 18, 2022

Even some celebrities had things to say about the country during the legendary final:

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022