Yard Goats play first-ever home playoff game

For the first time in franchise history, the Hartford Yard Goats are in the playoffs and have the first home game on Thursday.

The pressure is on for the players after they lost their first game against the Yankees affiliate Somerset Patriots. The Yard Goats have to win Thursday’s game to stay in the playoffs and play on Friday night.

“The guys are super excited. The clubhouse is just raucous and everybody's ready for a great night,” said Mike Abramson, the general manager of the Yard Goats.

The Yard Goats earned their playoff spot this year by winning the first half of the season.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The team’s president said the team is gelling together really well, but they need the support from fans.

“We have the best fans, and we need everyone to show up tonight and be loud and support the Yard Goats. And let's get a win,” said Tim Restall, the president of the Yard Goats.

For fans who do come out, there are some special things planned for Thursday night’s game.

“We have a pregame ceremony that is dedicated to all of the champions in Connecticut. I won't say more. We're going to have some very special guests out here to create some good juju, and we're going to do all of our promotions. We're going to have all the great food, the great beverages,” said Abramson.