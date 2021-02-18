Hartford Yard Goats Schedule for 2021 Unveiled; Home Opener Set for May 11 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2021 schedule for its minor league teams on Thursday, including the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, who will open their season on May 4.

The season will include 60 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, with the home opener taking place on Tuesday, May 11 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

As part of a realignment in the minor league system, the Yard Goats are now part of the new Northeast Division, along with affiliates from the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets.

#BREAKING Yard Goats 2021 schedule released. 60 home games at #DunkinDonutsPark, home opener May 11th vs. @PortlandSeaDogs. This IS the light at the end of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/pLzZ3ZITFN — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 18, 2021

“We’re excited to announce the 2021 Yard Goats Baseball schedule” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall in a statement. “We’re currently working diligently with Major League Baseball, the State of Connecticut, and the City of Hartford to welcome back players, staff, and fans for Yard Goats games. In the upcoming weeks, more information will be made available on the specifics of the 2021 season."

Minor League Baseball returns with Triple-A matchups on April 6th, and all 90 Double-A and Single-A clubs starting on May 4th.



Follow @MiLB to see schedules released throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/AFmXnApDf2 — MLB (@MLB) February 18, 2021

