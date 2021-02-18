Hartford Yard Goats

Hartford Yard Goats Schedule for 2021 Unveiled; Home Opener Set for May 11 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

yard goats dunkin donut opener
NBC Connecticut

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2021 schedule for its minor league teams on Thursday, including the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, who will open their season on May 4.

The season will include 60 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, with the home opener taking place on Tuesday, May 11 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

As part of a realignment in the minor league system, the Yard Goats are now part of the new Northeast Division, along with affiliates from the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets.

“We’re excited to announce the 2021 Yard Goats Baseball schedule” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall in a statement. “We’re currently working diligently with Major League Baseball, the State of Connecticut, and the City of Hartford to welcome back players, staff, and fans for Yard Goats games. In the upcoming weeks, more information will be made available on the specifics of the 2021 season."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to be Leadership Partners of the Yard Goats and the team's exclusive broadcast television partner.

This article tagged under:

Hartford Yard Goatsyard goats
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us