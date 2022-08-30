See the 2023 Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Schedule

There is still baseball to play this season as the summer begins to wind down, but the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club is also looking ahead to next year.

The Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies has released the schedule for the 2023 season.

Mark your calendar for the home season opener on Thursday, April 6 against the Bowie Baysox – a Baltimore Orioles affiliate - as professional baseball returns to Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford next year. The actual game times and promotions will be announced later.

The regular season runs through Sept. 17.

Teams the Hartford Yard Goats Will Compete Against

Binghamton Rumble Ponies: the Yard Goats will host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, for a six-game series, April 18 through April 23, and again on Sept. 5 through Sept. 10.

Portland Sea Dogs: the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, will be in Hartford for a six-game series from May 16 through May 21.

Somerset Patriots: the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, will play against the Yard Goats in Hartford for a six-game series from June 6 through June 11, and again on July 18 through July 23.

The home schedule comes to an end on Sunday, Sept. 10 versus Binghamton.

"We are excited to begin planning the 2023 season, while in the midst of a playoff hunt this year," Yard Goats general manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. "Our fans' appetite for Yard Goats Baseball at Dunkin' Donuts Park is endless, and we're thrilled to deliver on both ends."

The Yard Goats said they start the final homestand of the regular season tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils at Dunkin' Donuts Park. There will also be a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots.

See the 2023 Hartford Yard Goats Schedule Below

How to Get Yard Goats Tickets

Tickets for all games are available on the Yard Goats website, or over the phone or in person at the Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office.