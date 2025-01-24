Yard Goats tickets to go on sale in 2 weeks

It’s cold outside, but it won’t be long before Spring is here and Harford Yard Goats tickets will soon be on sale.

Individual tickets will go on sale for all home games at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

You can buy them on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally.

You also have the option of buying tickets in person at Dunkin' Park.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The home opener will be on Friday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. The Hartford Yard Goats will take on the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.

Learn more here.

The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin’ Park including games against the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets affiliates.

In the past, the Yard Goats have taken on alternate identities -- the Hartford Bouncing Pickles, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds – and the team will play as two new alternate identities this season.

Stay tuned for those announcements.