Yard Goats Tickets for Games in June Through September to go on Sale Wednesday

Individual game tickets for Hartford Yard Goats home games in June through September will be going on sale this Wednesday.

Tickets for May have already gone on sale, but the team was waiting on details on what the COVID-19 protocols might look like for the rest of the season before putting those tickets on sale.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fans can purchase Yard Goats tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. at yardgoatsbaseball.com or by calling 860-246-4628. In-person sales are not available currently.

#BREAKING Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets for June through September will go on Sale Wednesday 🙌🎟️⚾️



➡️ https://t.co/0it5CYRZev pic.twitter.com/zH8S7XTq4k — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) May 10, 2021

Dunkin' Donuts Park will be operating at 100% capacity starting on May 19, in accordance with state guidelines, the team previously announced. The team is operating under health and safety protocols from Major League Baseball, the state and the city.

The Yard Goats play their home opener at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast live on Cozi TV, courtesy of NBC Connecticut.

You can catch a full preview of the 2021 Yard Goats season Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to be the official television partners of the Hartford Yard Goats and Leadership Sponsors of the team.