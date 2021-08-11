Yard Goats Update Mask Policy as Hartford Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect

An indoor mask mandate took effect in Hartford Wednesday, and the Hartford Yard Goats announced they are making some adjustments to their policies at Dunkin' Donuts Park to comply with that new mandate.

The team announced Wednesday that fans at the ballpark will be required to wear masks indoors at all times. Indoor areas include the team store, restrooms, and any other indoor space.

Vaccinated fans outside who are watching the game do not need to wear a mask. Unvaccinated fans who are outside watching the game are encouraged to wear a mask, according to the Yard Goats.

#UPDATE Mask mandate at Dunkin’ Donuts Park pic.twitter.com/vfwvD1z4Hh — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) August 11, 2021

In May, the team announced fully vaccinated fans would not have to wear masks anywhere at Dunkin' Donuts Park. That policy changed Wednesday with the new mask mandate in Hartford.