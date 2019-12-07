Vehicle Crashes into Two Hopewell Restaurant in Glastonbury

Part of an iconic restaurant in Glastonbury is damaged after a vehicle crashed into it early Saturday morning.

Police said a vehicle crashed into and destroyed part of the Two Hopewell Restaurant. Photos from the scene show the vehicle stuck in the side of the building with debris scattered on the ground. The building will need major repairs.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash and nobody was injured, officers added.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, according to authorities.

Police remind drivers to choose a designated driver this holiday season.