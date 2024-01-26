Yale professor advances to Jeopardy! quarterfinals

In a riveting display of intellect and strategy, Lloyd Sy, an English professor from Yale University, secured victory in the quarterfinal match of the Champions Wildcard on Jeopardy!

The triumph, marked this Wednesday, was his second conquest on the iconic quiz show. His initial win happened in January 2023.

Sy, who won the prize of $24,399, talked about his experience so far.

"There was a bit less novelty than the first time I went on, I knew what sort of position I was comfortable in on the stage, where to look during gameplay. These are all small things that end up being big advantages in the actual game," he said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The forthcoming semifinal round of the Champions Wildcard competition airs next week, featuring contestants from previous victories on the show.

Reflecting on the camaraderie and respect among Jeopardy! contestants, Sy said, "There is so much respect among Jeopardy! contestants for each other. Every person I’ve ever played up on the stage with is somebody I esteem a great deal."