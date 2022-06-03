asparagus salad

This recipe serves 4 to 6.
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch of fresh asparagus
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup diced onions
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Snap off the ends of the asparagus and discard.
- Slice asparagus spears on the diagonal into two-inch pieces. Blanch in a large pot of salted boiling water until tender-crisp, one to two minutes.
- Remove from the pot with a slotted spoon and put into a large mixing bowl.
- On medium-high, heat the olive oil in a 12-inch skillet.
- Place the onions in the pan and cook until light brown and caramelized.
- Stir in the corn, followed by balsamic vinegar.
- Reduce until the liquid in the pan is almost dry and the vinegar is syrupy.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add to the asparagus and toss together until fully coated.
- Enjoy immediately while warm or prepare ahead of time, then chill. Serves 4 to 6.