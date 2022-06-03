taste of today

Asparagus Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe serves 4 to 6.

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch of fresh asparagus
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onions
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Snap off the ends of the asparagus and discard.
  2. Slice asparagus spears on the diagonal into two-inch pieces. Blanch in a large pot of salted boiling water until tender-crisp, one to two minutes.
  3. Remove from the pot with a slotted spoon and put into a large mixing bowl.
  4. On medium-high, heat the olive oil in a 12-inch skillet.
  5. Place the onions in the pan and cook until light brown and caramelized.
  6. Stir in the corn, followed by balsamic vinegar.
  7. Reduce until the liquid in the pan is almost dry and the vinegar is syrupy.
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  9. Add to the asparagus and toss together until fully coated.
  10. Enjoy immediately while warm or prepare ahead of time, then chill.  Serves 4 to 6.

