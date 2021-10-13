Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite baked potato salad.

Ingredients:

3 pounds of cooked Yukon Gold potatoes

1/2 cup of diced red onion

1 cup of cooked, chopped bacon

1/2 cup of cooked chives

1 cup of cooked, chopped broccoli

1 cup of sour cream

1/4 cup of cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

Instructions:

Cut cooked potatoes into quarters and place in a large mixing bowl. Toss in the diced red onion, chopped cooked bacon, chopped chives and cooked broccoli.

Add the sour cream, cider vinegar, kosher salt and pepper and mix until fully incorporated.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Let sit for 15 minutes for the flavors to incorporate.

This recipe makes about three quarts.