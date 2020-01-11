taste of today

Bean and Vegetable Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi

NBC Connecticut
  • 1 can of red beans
  • 1 can of black beans
  • 1 can of garbanzo beans
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 English cucumber, diced
  • 1 ripe avocado, diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • juice of 2 lemons
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon of honey of maple syrup
  • salt and pepper to taste

Drain and rice beans and place in a large mixing bowl.

Toss in the diced red pepper, diced cucumber, avocado, and celery. Mix well.

Local

Jim Calhoun 1 hour ago

Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun Earns 900th Career Win

ICYMI 5 hours ago

In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 11

Then toss in the lemon juice, olive oil, and honey and mix.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

This recipe makes about three quarts.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us