Bean and Vegetable Salad

1 can of red beans

1 can of black beans

1 can of garbanzo beans

1 red pepper, diced

1 English cucumber, diced

1 ripe avocado, diced

1 cup celery, diced

juice of 2 lemons

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 tablespoon of honey of maple syrup

salt and pepper to taste

Drain and rice beans and place in a large mixing bowl.

Toss in the diced red pepper, diced cucumber, avocado, and celery. Mix well.

Then toss in the lemon juice, olive oil, and honey and mix.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

This recipe makes about three quarts.