Broccoli fingers

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Broccoli Fingers
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients

  • One 12.5-ounce bag of frozen broccoli
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon granulated onion

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • In a medium saucepan on high heat, combine the frozen broccoli with a half cup of water. Bring to a boil and stir. Once the broccoli is no longer frozen, drain into a colander in the sink.
  • Rinse with cold water. Place the broccoli in a clean cloth, towel or cheesecloth. Wring out as much water as possible, then place the dry broccoli on a cutting board.
  • Mince the broccoli, then transfer to a medium mixing bowl. Add the egg and cheese, followed by all of the seasonings. Thoroughly combine.
  • Use 2 to 3 tablespoons of the mixture to form finger shapes of the same size. Place each broccoli finger on a lined sheet pan, and repeat until no mixture remains.
  • Bake in a pre-heated 400-degree oven for 15 minutes or until the fingers are golden brown. Remove and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

