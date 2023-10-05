Broccoli fingers

This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients
- One 12.5-ounce bag of frozen broccoli
- 2 eggs
- 1 ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- In a medium saucepan on high heat, combine the frozen broccoli with a half cup of water. Bring to a boil and stir. Once the broccoli is no longer frozen, drain into a colander in the sink.
- Rinse with cold water. Place the broccoli in a clean cloth, towel or cheesecloth. Wring out as much water as possible, then place the dry broccoli on a cutting board.
- Mince the broccoli, then transfer to a medium mixing bowl. Add the egg and cheese, followed by all of the seasonings. Thoroughly combine.
- Use 2 to 3 tablespoons of the mixture to form finger shapes of the same size. Place each broccoli finger on a lined sheet pan, and repeat until no mixture remains.
- Bake in a pre-heated 400-degree oven for 15 minutes or until the fingers are golden brown. Remove and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
