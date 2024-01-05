Chicken Adobe

This recipe makes eight servings
Ingredients
- 8 chicken drumsticks, skin removed
- 8 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 large jalapeno, sliced
- 5 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon course ground pepper
- 1 ¼ cup cider vinegar
- 1 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 to 2 tablespoon oil
Instructions
- Place the skinless drumsticks in a large mixing bowl, then add the garlic, jalapeno, bay leaves, pepper, cider vinegar, soy sauce and brown sugar.
- Mix thoroughly, then place in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours to marinate.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry with a clean paper towel.
- Reserve the marinade.
- In a large pot over medium-high, heat the oil. Place the dry drumsticks in the pot and sear each side. Once each piece is browned, pour the reserved marinade over the drumsticks. After the liquid has begun to simmer (approximately 10 minutes), turn the heat to medium-low.
- Place the lid on the pot, slightly askew. Continue cooking for 45 minutes. Every 15 minutes, remove the lid and turn the chicken over. When the chicken is falling off the bone and the marinade has formed a syrup-like consistency, remove the bay leaves.
- Place the chicken on a serving plate and top with the adobe sauce.