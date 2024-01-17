taste of today

Chicken and lentil soup

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four quarts.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 large chicken breast, 1-inch dice
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 cup carrot, diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 quart chicken broth
  • 1 quart water
  • 2 cups potato, diced
  • 1 cup dry green lentils
  • 1 apple, diced
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions

  1. In a large pot over high heat, warm the oil then add the chicken. Cook for one to two minutes or until the chicken begins to brown.
  2. Stir in the onion, carrot, and celery. Cook for two to three minutes or until the onions are translucent.
  3. Add the garlic, raisins, curry powder and turmeric. Cook for and additional minute, then pour in the chicken broth and water.
  4. Bring the soup to a simmer, then add the potatoes, lentils and apple. Return to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low. Cook for 60 minutes.
  5. Prior to serving add salt and pepper to taste, followed by the cider vinegar and maple syrup.

