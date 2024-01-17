Chicken and lentil soup

This recipe makes four quarts.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 large chicken breast, 1-inch dice
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup golden raisins
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 1 quart water
- 2 cups potato, diced
- 1 cup dry green lentils
- 1 apple, diced
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
Instructions
- In a large pot over high heat, warm the oil then add the chicken. Cook for one to two minutes or until the chicken begins to brown.
- Stir in the onion, carrot, and celery. Cook for two to three minutes or until the onions are translucent.
- Add the garlic, raisins, curry powder and turmeric. Cook for and additional minute, then pour in the chicken broth and water.
- Bring the soup to a simmer, then add the potatoes, lentils and apple. Return to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low. Cook for 60 minutes.
- Prior to serving add salt and pepper to taste, followed by the cider vinegar and maple syrup.