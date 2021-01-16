Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for chicken, rice and beans.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of white rice
- 2 cups of water
- 15.5 oz can of black beans, drained and rinsed
- 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of diced chicken breast
- 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 1 teaspoon of chili powder
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro
Instructions:
In a large bowl, combine the rice, water, drained black beans, diced tomatoes, salt, black pepper, cumin, chili powder, honey and cilantro.
Then pour into the insert of a rice cooker. Close the lid and set to cook.
If using a pot, pour into the pot and bring to a simmer on the stove. Place the lid on the pot and reduce the heat to a low and let steam for 10 to 12 minutes.
When cooked, dump into a bowl and fluff with a fork.
Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.