Chicken, Rice and Beans

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for chicken, rice and beans.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of white rice
  • 2 cups of water
  • 15.5 oz can of black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup of diced chicken breast
  • 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin
  • 1 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the rice, water, drained black beans, diced tomatoes, salt, black pepper, cumin, chili powder, honey and cilantro.

Then pour into the insert of a rice cooker. Close the lid and set to cook.

If using a pot, pour into the pot and bring to a simmer on the stove. Place the lid on the pot and reduce the heat to a low and let steam for 10 to 12 minutes.

When cooked, dump into a bowl and fluff with a fork.

Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.

