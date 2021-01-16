Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for chicken, rice and beans.

Ingredients:

1 cup of white rice

2 cups of water

15.5 oz can of black beans, drained and rinsed

14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes

1/2 cup of diced chicken breast

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

Black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 tablespoon of honey

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the rice, water, drained black beans, diced tomatoes, salt, black pepper, cumin, chili powder, honey and cilantro.

Then pour into the insert of a rice cooker. Close the lid and set to cook.

If using a pot, pour into the pot and bring to a simmer on the stove. Place the lid on the pot and reduce the heat to a low and let steam for 10 to 12 minutes.

When cooked, dump into a bowl and fluff with a fork.

Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.