Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Greek salad.
Ingredients:
For the dressing:
- 1 cup of olive oil
- 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon of dry oregano
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
For the salad:
- 1 romaine heart, cut into 1 inch pieces, washed and spun dry
- 2 cups of cucumbers cut into 3/4 inch pieces
- 1/2 cup of sliced red onion
- 2 cups of plum tomatoes, chopped into 3/4 inch pieces
- 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup of chopped ham or spicy salami
- 1/4 - 1/2 cup of dressing
Instructions:
For the dressing:
In a clean and dry pint container, place all of the ingredients. Vigorously shake to incorporate. This dressing can be stored in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.
For the salad:
Place romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese and meat in a large salad bowl and toss well. Mix in dressing to taste then serve.
This recipe makes 4 side salads or 2 dinner portions.