taste of today

Greek Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Greek salad.

Ingredients:

For the dressing:

  • 1 cup of olive oil
  • 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of dry oregano
  • 1 teaspoon of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
For the salad:

  • 1 romaine heart, cut into 1 inch pieces, washed and spun dry
  • 2 cups of cucumbers cut into 3/4 inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup of sliced red onion
  • 2 cups of plum tomatoes, chopped into 3/4 inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup of chopped ham or spicy salami
  • 1/4 - 1/2 cup of dressing

Instructions:

For the dressing:

In a clean and dry pint container, place all of the ingredients. Vigorously shake to incorporate. This dressing can be stored in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

For the salad:

Place romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese and meat in a large salad bowl and toss well. Mix in dressing to taste then serve.

This recipe makes 4 side salads or 2 dinner portions.

