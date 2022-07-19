Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Greek salad.

Ingredients:

For the dressing:

1 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of dry oregano

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

For the salad:

1 romaine heart, cut into 1 inch pieces, washed and spun dry

2 cups of cucumbers cut into 3/4 inch pieces

1/2 cup of sliced red onion

2 cups of plum tomatoes, chopped into 3/4 inch pieces

1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup of chopped ham or spicy salami

1/4 - 1/2 cup of dressing

Instructions:

For the dressing:

In a clean and dry pint container, place all of the ingredients. Vigorously shake to incorporate. This dressing can be stored in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

For the salad:

Place romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese and meat in a large salad bowl and toss well. Mix in dressing to taste then serve.

This recipe makes 4 side salads or 2 dinner portions.