Grilled Chicken With Tomatoes & Zucchini

This recipe makes four to six portions.

For the Chicken:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 3-inch pieces

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

Preheat the grill to 350–400 degrees. Place the chicken in a medium mixing bowl with all the ingredients. Mix thoroughly, then set aside for 10 minutes while preparing the vegetables.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the Grilled Vegetables:

3 large zucchinis, about two pounds total, cut into ½-inch thick slices

4 large plum tomatoes cut in half

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

Instructions: