Grilled Chicken With Tomatoes & Zucchini

This recipe makes four to six portions.
For the Chicken:
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 3-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Preheat the grill to 350–400 degrees.
- Place the chicken in a medium mixing bowl with all the ingredients.
- Mix thoroughly, then set aside for 10 minutes while preparing the vegetables.
For the Grilled Vegetables:
- 3 large zucchinis, about two pounds total, cut into ½-inch thick slices
- 4 large plum tomatoes cut in half
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
Instructions:
- Combine all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Place the chicken on a preheated grill.
- Flip after four minutes and continue grilling until thoroughly cooked.
- The vegetables will cook more quickly.
- Place the tomatoes, skin side down, along with the zucchini. Flip after two minutes and continue to cook until soft and warm.
- Once everything is cooked, allow to rest for three minutes while arranging on a platter, then serve.