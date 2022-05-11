taste of today

Grilled Chicken With Tomatoes & Zucchini

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Biz

Grilled Chicken and Veggies
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six portions.

For the Chicken:

  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  1. Preheat the grill to 350–400 degrees.
  2. Place the chicken in a medium mixing bowl with all the ingredients.
  3. Mix thoroughly, then set aside for 10 minutes while preparing the vegetables.
For the Grilled Vegetables:

  • 3 large zucchinis, about two pounds total, cut into ½-inch thick slices
  • 4 large plum tomatoes cut in half
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon paprika

Instructions:

  • Combine all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
  • Place the chicken on a preheated grill.
  • Flip after four minutes and continue grilling until thoroughly cooked.
  • The vegetables will cook more quickly.
  • Place the tomatoes, skin side down, along with the zucchini. Flip after two minutes and continue to cook until soft and warm.
  • Once everything is cooked, allow to rest for three minutes while arranging on a platter, then serve.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
