Grilled Sausage Salad

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

4 spicy Italian sausages, cooked

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 medium zucchini, sliced into half-sheets, cooked

2 large red bell pepper, cut into large pieces, cooked

1 medium red onion, cut into ½ inch slices, cooked

¼ cup parsley, chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Pre-heat grill. Cook sausages, then remove and let cool. Place the ¼ cup oil and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large mixing bowl. Toss with the zucchini, peppers and onions. Grill the vegetables, then reserve. After all grilled items are cool, cut everything into one-inch pieces, and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the parsley, olive oil, vinegar and maple syrup. Thoroughly combine. Season to taste, then serve.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.