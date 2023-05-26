Grilled Sausage Salad

This recipe makes four to six portions.
Ingredients
- 4 spicy Italian sausages, cooked
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 medium zucchini, sliced into half-sheets, cooked
- 2 large red bell pepper, cut into large pieces, cooked
- 1 medium red onion, cut into ½ inch slices, cooked
- ¼ cup parsley, chopped
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Pre-heat grill.
- Cook sausages, then remove and let cool.
- Place the ¼ cup oil and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large mixing bowl. Toss with the zucchini, peppers and onions.
- Grill the vegetables, then reserve.
- After all grilled items are cool, cut everything into one-inch pieces, and place in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the parsley, olive oil, vinegar and maple syrup.
- Thoroughly combine. Season to taste, then serve.