Grilled Sausage Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Grilled Spicy Sausage and veggies
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

  • 4 spicy Italian sausages, cooked
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 medium zucchini, sliced into half-sheets, cooked
  • 2 large red bell pepper, cut into large pieces, cooked
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into ½ inch slices, cooked
  • ¼ cup parsley, chopped
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat grill.
  2. Cook sausages, then remove and let cool.
  3. Place the ¼ cup oil and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large mixing bowl. Toss with the zucchini, peppers and onions.
  4. Grill the vegetables, then reserve.
  5. After all grilled items are cool, cut everything into one-inch pieces, and place in a large mixing bowl.
  6. Add the parsley, olive oil, vinegar and maple syrup.
  7. Thoroughly combine. Season to taste, then serve.

