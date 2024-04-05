Jambalaya pasta

Ingredients
- 1 lb. of chicken breast
- 1 lb. of andouille sausage
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 orange bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1/2 yellow onion, sliced into strips
- 14.5 oz petite diced tomatoes
- 3 cloves of garlic minced
- 1 lb. of pasta, bow tie
- 1 cup of chicken broth
- 1 Tbsp. of Cajun seasoning
- 2-3 Tbsp. of creole mustard (optional but recommended)
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the bowtie pasta and cook for 15 minutes or until firm.
- Cut all bell peppers and onion into strips, then cut the bell pepper strips in half. Mince 3 cloves of garlic. Set the peppers, onions and garlic aside.
- Slice chicken into 2-inch long slices and season liberally with Cajun seasoning then set aside.
- Slice the andouille sausage on a bias to make 2-inch long pieces. Saute the sausage pieces in a pan until they have crispy brown edges. Remove the sausage from the heat and set aside.
- Cook the chicken using the pan drippings from the sausage until cooked through. Once the chicken is done you can add the sausage back in.
- Add all the veggies back into the pot with the sausage and chicken and saute everything for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the petite diced tomatoes, the chicken broth, and 1 Tsp. of Cajun seasoning and mustard. Let this cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then add the cooked pasta in. Coat the noodles in the sauce and serve! Top with parsley for garnish.
