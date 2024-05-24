This recipe makes one serving

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cook time: 10 minutes

Jerk chicken fried rice

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

1 Tablespoon yellow onions, diced

1 Tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

Black pepper (to taste)

1 teaspoon Exquisite Flavors Jerk Seasoning Rub

1/2 Cup mixed frozen veggies, thawed

1/2 Cup orange and red bell peppers, chopped

1/2 Cup chopped, cooked Jerk chicken (white or dark meat)

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1 Tablespoon Jerk sauce or oyster sauce

1.5 Cups cooked cold rice (I used yellow jasmine rice)

1/2 cup chopped cabbage

1 Tablespoon scallion (green onions)

Jerk Chicken Breast (bake, grill or air fry)

Ingredients

1/4 Lb. chicken breast, cleaned and trimmed

1 Tablespoons Jerk seasoning

1 Tablespoon Wing Wednesday

1 Tablespoon adobo

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Heat the oil on a medium flame in a deep/wide pan. Add the diced onions, garlic, black pepper and jerk seasoning, turn the heat down to low and cook for one minute. Raise the heat to medium and add the bell pepper and frozen mixed vegetables. Cook for two minutes. Add the jerk sauce or oyster sauce, and soy sauce, along with the pieces of chicken and cook for another two minutes. Add chilled rice and cabbage. Mix well and cook for about three minutes or until everything is heated through. Top with the scallions and serve hot.

Notice: No salt was added, because both the chicken and rice have already been cooked with salt. The soy sauce added will be enough to season the rice. However, do taste near the end of cooking and adjust accordingly.