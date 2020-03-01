Parsnip and Apple Soup

2 Tbsp. of butter

1 cup of onions - diced

1/2 cup of celery - diced

1 1/2 cup of parsnips - peeled and diced to 1/2 inch

1/2 cup of apple - peeled, cored and diced to 1/2 inch

3 cups of chicken or vegetable broth

To taste salt and black pepper

In soup pot over medium high heat, add butter, onions, and celery. Cook for about 2 minutes until softened and sweet smelling.

Add the parsnips and apples, cook for 2 minutes. Add the chicken broth.

Cover and bring to a boil and simmer for about 20 minutes until all ingredients are tender.

Transfer soup to blender or use a hand blender to purée soup to desired consistency.

If soup is too thick, add more broth, or water to adjust. If too thin, simmer for a few more minutes to thicken.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot. Enjoy!

This recipe serves four or more people.

