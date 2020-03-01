Parsnip and Apple Soup

- 2 Tbsp. of butter
- 1 cup of onions - diced
- 1/2 cup of celery - diced
- 1 1/2 cup of parsnips - peeled and diced to 1/2 inch
- 1/2 cup of apple - peeled, cored and diced to 1/2 inch
- 3 cups of chicken or vegetable broth
- To taste salt and black pepper
In soup pot over medium high heat, add butter, onions, and celery. Cook for about 2 minutes until softened and sweet smelling.
Add the parsnips and apples, cook for 2 minutes. Add the chicken broth.
Cover and bring to a boil and simmer for about 20 minutes until all ingredients are tender.
Transfer soup to blender or use a hand blender to purée soup to desired consistency.
If soup is too thick, add more broth, or water to adjust. If too thin, simmer for a few more minutes to thicken.
Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot. Enjoy!
This recipe serves four or more people.