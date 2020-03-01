taste of today

Parsnip and Apple Soup

By Chef Jamie Roraback

  • 2 Tbsp. of butter
  • 1 cup of onions - diced
  • 1/2 cup of celery - diced
  • 1 1/2 cup of parsnips - peeled and diced to 1/2 inch
  • 1/2 cup of apple - peeled, cored and diced to 1/2 inch
  • 3 cups of chicken or vegetable broth
  • To taste salt and black pepper

In soup pot over medium high heat, add butter, onions, and celery. Cook for about 2 minutes until softened and sweet smelling.

Add the parsnips and apples, cook for 2 minutes. Add the chicken broth.

Cover and bring to a boil and simmer for about 20 minutes until all ingredients are tender.

Transfer soup to blender or use a hand blender to purée soup to desired consistency.

If soup is too thick, add more broth, or water to adjust. If too thin, simmer for a few more minutes to thicken.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot. Enjoy!

This recipe serves four or more people.

You can visit Chef Jamie's Instagram page here.

