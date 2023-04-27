Peas and Prosciutto

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup red onion, minced

2 cups red pepper, diced small dice

Pinch of salt

4 to 6 slices of prosciutto, chopped

One 16-ounce package of frozen baby peas

½ cup chicken broth

Pinch of salt

1-2 tablespoons butter

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the red onion and sauté for three to four minutes. Add the red pepper along with a pinch of salt, then cook for three to five minutes until the onion and pepper are soft. Stir in prosciutto followed by the peas and chicken broth. Add another pinch of salt, then bring the mixture to a simmer. Once everything is hot, stir in the butter and serve.

