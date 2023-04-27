Peas and Prosciutto

This recipe makes four to six portions.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 cup red onion, minced
- 2 cups red pepper, diced small dice
- Pinch of salt
- 4 to 6 slices of prosciutto, chopped
- One 16-ounce package of frozen baby peas
- ½ cup chicken broth
- Pinch of salt
- 1-2 tablespoons butter
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the red onion and sauté for three to four minutes.
- Add the red pepper along with a pinch of salt, then cook for three to five minutes until the onion and pepper are soft.
- Stir in prosciutto followed by the peas and chicken broth. Add another pinch of salt, then bring the mixture to a simmer. Once everything is hot, stir in the butter and serve.