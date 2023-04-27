taste of today

Peas and Prosciutto

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Pea and Prosciutto dish in a bowl.
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup red onion, minced
  • 2 cups red pepper, diced small dice
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 to 6 slices of prosciutto, chopped
  • One 16-ounce package of frozen baby peas
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1-2 tablespoons butter

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the red onion and sauté for three to four minutes.
  3. Add the red pepper along with a pinch of salt, then cook for three to five minutes until the onion and pepper are soft.
  4. Stir in prosciutto followed by the peas and chicken broth. Add another pinch of salt, then bring the mixture to a simmer. Once everything is hot, stir in the butter and serve.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us