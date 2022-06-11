Roasted Salmon With Potato and Beet Salad

1 pound salmon fillet, cut into 4 pieces

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

1 cup Yukon Gold or small red potatoes, boiled, cut into 1” dice, cooled to room temperature

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 large beet, boiled or roasted until tender, cut into 1” dice, cooled to room temperature

1/4 cup pitted black olives, drained

DRESSING

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup half and half

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat an outdoor grill or an oven to 375 degrees. Cut a large enough piece of aluminum foil to accommodate the 4 salmon pieces and fold in half. Spray the foil with cooking spray, then place the salmon on the foil. Sprinkle the salt, pepper, and curry powder over each piece of salmon. If using a grill, slide the foil directly onto the medium-hot grill grate and close the lid. If using an oven, place the foil on a cooking sheet, then place it in the oven. Either way, cook the salmon for 2-4 minutes on each side for the salmon to remain pink in the middle or cook to desired doneness. Remove salmon from the heat and cool to room temperature.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the potatoes, onion, beets, and olives. Set aside.

Combine the dressing ingredients, mixing thoroughly. Incorporate the dressing with the potato beet mixture. Divide the salad evenly between four plates, top with the salmon, and serve.

Makes 4 servings.