Shrimp hushpuppy fritters with Creole Comeback Sauce and bacon-wrapped jerk plantains 

Shrimp Hushpuppy Fritters with Creole Comeback Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup cornmeal
- ¾ cup self-rising flour
- 1 teaspoon of Creole seasoning
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- ¼ cup of scallions chopped
- ¾ pound of cooked shrimp, diced
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 egg
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Drop a tablespoon size of mixture into a preheated pan on medium heat with a small amount of peanut oil in the pan. Fry in batches, about one minute per side.
- Remove from oil to paper towels and sprinkle with salt.
- Transfer to a serving platter and serve with the Creole Comeback sauce
Berkins Creole Comeback Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayo
- ¼ chili sauce (sriracha or Frank’s RedHot)
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- ¼ teaspoon of pepper
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon of onion powder
- ½ teaspoon of dry mustard
- Juice of ½ of a lemon
- 1 teaspoon of agave nectar or honey
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients and refrigerate to allow flavors to incorporate.
Bacon-wrapped Jerk plantains
Ingredients
- 2 ripe plantains
- 1 lb. thick-cut bacon (or turkey bacon)
- 2 tablespoons of your favorite jerk seasoning
- Oil for frying
Instructions
- Peel and cut plantains into one-inch pieces. Heat your oil or deep fryer to 350 degrees.
- Cut bacon slices in half and wrap plantain pieces. Use toothpick to hold together.
- Fry until bacon is crisp on all sides.
- Drain excess oil on a paper towel and serve.