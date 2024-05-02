taste of today

Shrimp hushpuppy fritters with Creole Comeback Sauce and bacon-wrapped jerk plantains 

Shrimp Hushpuppy Fritters with Creole Comeback Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • ¾ cup self-rising flour
  • 1 teaspoon of Creole seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • ¼ cup of scallions chopped
  • ¾ pound of cooked shrimp, diced
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 egg

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl.  Drop a tablespoon size of mixture into a preheated pan on medium heat with a small amount of peanut oil in the pan. Fry in batches, about one minute per side.
  2. Remove from oil to paper towels and sprinkle with salt. 
  3. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with the Creole Comeback sauce

Berkins Creole Comeback Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayo
  • ¼ chili sauce (sriracha or Frank’s RedHot)
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon of salt
  • ¼ teaspoon of pepper
  • ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon of dry mustard
  • Juice of ½ of a lemon
  • 1 teaspoon of agave nectar or honey

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients and refrigerate to allow flavors to incorporate. 

Bacon-wrapped Jerk plantains 

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe plantains
  • 1 lb. thick-cut bacon (or turkey bacon)
  • 2 tablespoons of your favorite jerk seasoning
  • Oil for frying

Instructions

  1. Peel and cut plantains into one-inch pieces. Heat your oil or deep fryer to 350 degrees. 
  2. Cut bacon slices in half and wrap plantain pieces. Use toothpick to hold together.  
  3. Fry until bacon is crisp on all sides. 
  4. Drain excess oil on a paper towel and serve. 

