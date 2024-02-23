taste of today

Spicy cauliflower and potatoes

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seed
  • 3-4 cardamom pods
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seed
  • ½ cup onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 jalapeno, deseeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • One 29-ounce can of tomato purée
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups cauliflower florets
  • 2 cups potatoes, 1-inch dice
  • Optional chopped peanuts garnish

Instructions

  1. In a large pot on medium-high, heat the oil. Add the cumin seed, cardamom pods and mustard seed.
  2. Fry for one minute, then add the onion followed by the ginger, garlic and jalapeno. Continue cooking for several minutes or until the onions are soft. Stir in the curry powder and turmeric.
  3. Cook for an additional two minutes, then pour in the tomato puree and water.
  4. Mix in the cauliflower and potatoes. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat down to medium-low. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are soft.
  5. Serve hot over rice and top with optional peanuts.

