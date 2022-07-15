taste of today

Zucchini Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Summer Squash Salad
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes about a quart.

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and sliced in thin half moons
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • ¾ cup sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sliced fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • A couple grinds black pepper

Instructions:

  • Place the zucchini slices in a medium-sized bowl with the 1 tablespoon of kosher salt. Mix well and let it sit for 10 minutes.
  • Rinse and squeeze dry with your hands.
  • Toss the zucchini with all ingredients. Incorporate well, cover with plastic and let sit for five minutes, then taste.
  • Adjust with salt and pepper, if needed.
  • Mix again just prior to serving.

