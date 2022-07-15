Zucchini Salad

This recipe makes about a quart.
Ingredients:
- 6 cups zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and sliced in thin half moons
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup sliced red onion
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sliced fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- A couple grinds black pepper
Instructions:
- Place the zucchini slices in a medium-sized bowl with the 1 tablespoon of kosher salt. Mix well and let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Rinse and squeeze dry with your hands.
- Toss the zucchini with all ingredients. Incorporate well, cover with plastic and let sit for five minutes, then taste.
- Adjust with salt and pepper, if needed.
- Mix again just prior to serving.