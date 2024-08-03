Gretchen Walsh advances to 50m freestyle semifinal in Paris

Gretchen Walsh is back in the pool on Saturday after a few days off from competition in Paris.

The former Greenwich resident swam in the preliminary heats of the women's 50m freestyle on Saturday morning.

Her time of 24.37 was the fourth best time in the prelims, and she advanced to the semifinal Saturday afternoon.

U.S. swimmer Gretchen Walsh sees numbers wherever she goes. Learn how Walsh uses the love of math to her advantage in and out of the pool.

The 50m freestyle event is a sprint of one length of the pool and is decided by tenths of a second.

Walsh will swim in the semifinal at 2:39 p.m. ET to try and advance to Sunday's final.

She has already won silver medals in the 100m butterfly and the 4x100 freestyle relay.

Gretchen's sister, Alex, and another swimmer with Connecticut ties, Kate Douglass, will swim Saturday at 3:08 p.m. ET in the final of the women's 200m individual medley.