Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar suffers allergic reaction at Paris Olympics

Originally appeared on E! Online

Levi Jung-Ruuivivar deserves a gold medal for her ability to bounce back.

The gymnast, who is competing on the Philippines National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, detailed how a scary allergic reaction landed her in an ambulance.

“I guess you could say I had an Olympic experience like no other,” Jung-Ruuivivar explained in a July 25 TikTok, alongside teammate Aleah Finnegan. “Aleah and I are in an ambulance right now because I had an allergic reaction to tree nuts.”

And Finnegan added, “She’s a trooper.”

In a voiceover of the video, Jung-Ruuivivar — who previously competed on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team — recounted what led to her scary medical emergency on July 22.

“This Monday I was walking around the Olympic Village,” the 18-year-old said. “When I began to have a severe allergic reaction. I have an anaphylactic tree nut allergy. I’m unaware of what caused this reaction, as I didn’t have food three hours prior to when I started to feel the symptoms.”

Jung-Ruuivivar includes a clip of herself on FaceTime with teammates, where she opens up her EpiPen and administers an emergency shot.

“It was really scary because I was having a really hard time breathing,”Jung-Ruuivivar continued. “So, I decided I needed to take an EpiPen. I carry an EpiPen with me everywhere just in case something like this happens — although I’ve only had to use it one other time.”

The Stanford University student also expressed gratitude for her teammate’s assistance.

“Aleah was so incredibly helpful,” she added. “I had so many people who supported me and were able to get me the medical attention that I needed in this moment. It definitely was a stressful night and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Of course, she emphasized that she isn’t about to let even a health emergency keep her from giving the upcoming Olympic games her all.

“My body is still recovering,” she finished. “But that’s not gonna stop me from competing at this Olympics.”

And Jung-Ruuivivar already proved she’s overcome the endeavor, as she shared an update to her followers later while lining up for the opening ceremonies on July 26 alongside teammate Emma Malabuyo.

“I’m thirsty,” Jung-Ruuivivar mouths to a goofy TikTok sound in the video, before Malabuyo turns around and mouths its response, “Refreshing."