Ridgefield's Kieran Smith wins silver medal with men's 4×200 relay in 2024 Paris Olympics

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith can add another Olympic medal to his resume. This time it's silver.

Smith was part of Team USA's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team that swam to a second-place finish behind Great Britain in the pool in Paris on Tuesday night. Australia took the bronze.

Though not a part of the team that swam the preliminary heat earlier in the day, Smith was given the honor of swimming the anchor leg of the relay.

His 1:44.80 leg was the fastest of any of the American swimmers in the final.

Smith was one of two swimmers in the final who were on the relay team that missed out on the medals in the same event in Tokyo three years ago.

He won a bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle in Tokyo.

He swam in the 400m freestyle event in Paris earlier in the week, but did not advance out of the preliminary heats.