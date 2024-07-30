2024 Paris Olympics

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith wins silver medal with men's 4×200 relay in 2024 Paris Olympics

By Bob Connors

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith can add another Olympic medal to his resume. This time it's silver.

Smith was part of Team USA's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team that swam to a second-place finish behind Great Britain in the pool in Paris on Tuesday night. Australia took the bronze.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Though not a part of the team that swam the preliminary heat earlier in the day, Smith was given the honor of swimming the anchor leg of the relay.

His 1:44.80 leg was the fastest of any of the American swimmers in the final.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Smith was one of two swimmers in the final who were on the relay team that missed out on the medals in the same event in Tokyo three years ago.

He won a bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle in Tokyo.

He swam in the 400m freestyle event in Paris earlier in the week, but did not advance out of the preliminary heats.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us