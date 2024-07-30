2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA advances: Men's soccer onto Olympic knockout stage for first time since 2000

Djordje Mihailovic and Kevin Paredes scored in the first half and the Americans didn't look back in their second win of the 2024 Olympics

By Steve Coulter

The U.S. men's Olympic soccer team has advanced to the knockout stage of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 3-0 win over Guinea Tuesday on Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The Americans entered 1-0-1 after losing their opening contest to the host country before dominating New Zealand over the weekend.

Early goals from Kevin Paredes and Djordje Mihailovic helped lead the way for Team USA in the first half.

Paredes came back again in the second half, giving himself a brace for the match.

The American defense kept a clean sheet in the second half, holding off Guinea's last attack efforts.

With the win, Team USA advances to the knockout stage of the Olympics for the first time since 2000.

The U.S. men's team is competing in its first Olympics since Beijing 2008.

