WATCH: Victor Wembanyama powers France past Japan in Olympic basketball thriller

Victor Wembanyama and the French men's basketball team booked a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a wild win over Japan on Tuesday.

Trailing by four inside the final 15 seconds of regulation, French guard Matthew Strazel made a 3-point shot while being fouled. Strazel converted the game-tying free throw before Japan's Yuki Kawamura missed a potential game-winning 3 on the other end, sending the contest into overtime.

Then, it was the Wemby show. The 20-year-old phenom went on a personal 8-0 run to start OT, powering France to a 94-90 win.

Wembanyama finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. He shot 6-for-13 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year is looking to help France capture its first-ever gold in basketball. France took silver after losing to the United States in the gold medal game of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

France will close out group play against Germany on Friday. Germany has also qualified for the knockout round after a 2-0 start in Paris.

